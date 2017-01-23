

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Council of Hospital Unions and CUPE blame provincial government cutbacks for impacting the cleanliness of hospitals, but officials at Windsor Regional Hospital say it's not an issue locally.

“Across Ontario, we've seen a reduction in staffing we've seen that it's not the hospital's fault, it's through the funding, the shortage of funding that's causing a major issue in our hospitals," says Louis Rodrigues, first vice-president, OCHU.

Rodrigues says more than 3,000 people die from infection-related illnesses in Ontario hospitals each year.

A recent survey of 60 Ontario hospitals done by CUPE shows 78 per cent of support staff have had more duties added to their regular work day.

So touch points like door handles and light switches are being neglected, increasing the risk that patients and visitors may contract diseases like C. difficile.

Members of the OCHU and CUPE were in Windsor Monday speaking out against funding cuts to Ontario health care facilities.

The groups say infection related hospital deaths and preventable, and they want more disinfection done in all hospitals.

Windsor Regional Hospital officials say the number of staff in housekeeping, at both campuses has increased.

“At Windsor Rregional we've actually increased our investment into environmental services,” says Erika Vitale, manager of infection control at WRH. “Since 2013 we've hired an additional 12 full-time employees in the housekeeping department."

Vitale says WRH has spent nearly $700,000 more on housekeeping in the past three years, even with an operating deficit.

“And we do have a quality assurance program in place where we put a fluorescent marker on those surfaces and go back following the cleaning that's happened on the room and see what areas could someone have potentially missed," she says.