Ontario Fire Marshal deems $2M Chatham fire accidental
Firefighters battle a blaze on St. Clair Street in Chatham on Sunday, January 15, 2017. (Twitter / Chatham-Kent Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:57PM EST
The Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed the cause of a retail plaza fire in Chatham as accidental.
Early Sunday morning, crews responded to a structure fire at three businesses, including Sacwal Flooring on St. Clair Street.
Damage was estimated at $2 million.
Fortunately no one was injured.
