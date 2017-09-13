

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Ontario government is contributing $150,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to help people in the Caribbean recovering from hurricane Irma.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says in a statement that Irma and its consequences are "a worst nightmare come true" for millions of people.

Wynne also says she has sent a letter to Florida Gov. Rick Scott offering her sympathies and support.

Hydro One employees and equipment are already on their way to Florida to help restore power to millions of Floridians.

And Wynne says she has informed the federal government that Ontario is ready to assist a Canadian response to the disaster.

The death toll from hurricane Irma stood at 47 on Tuesday. At least 37 people were reported killed across the Caribbean islands while 18 deaths were reported in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina