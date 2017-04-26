Featured
Ontario court fines Mitsubishi Electric $13.4M for rigging bids for car parts
Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Chairman Osamu Masuko speaks during a press conference at the headquarters of the Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. (AP / Shizuo Kambayashi)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 5:55AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has been fined $13.4 million by Ontario's Superior Court of Justice after the Japanese auto parts company pleaded guilty to three counts of rigging bids.
It's the second-largest fine to date by a court in Canada since a federal investigation into bid rigging was launched more than four years ago.
Canada's Competition Bureau says Mitsubishi entered into illegal agreements with a competing Japanese car parts manufacturer.
The companies conspired to determine who would win certain calls for bids issued by Honda and Ford for the supply of alternators, and by General Motors for the supply of ignition coils. The calls for bids occurred between 2003 and 2006.
The largest fine to date under the bureau's campaign was $30 million levied in 2013 on Yazaki Corp. for rigging bids on wire harnesses for Honda and Toyota.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Canadian soldier dies in training accident, 3 others injured
- LCBO workers deliver overwhelming strike vote
- Ontario court fines Mitsubishi Electric $13.4M for rigging bids for car parts
- All aboard? Upcoming report to detail high-speed rail plan from Toronto to London and Windsor
- LaSalle heart transplant recipient stresses importance of organ donation