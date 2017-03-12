

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





The world's largest rubber duck is coming to Amherstburg this summer.

The "Ontario 150 Tour" presented by Redpath Sugar is a multi-cultural lineup of waterfront entertainment coming to six Ontario destinations this summer, and the 30,000 pound rubber duck is part of the festivities.

The rubber duck is a copy of Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman's Rubber Duck sculpture. The replica, at 161 feet tall, 79 feet wide and 89 feet long, is making its first ever trip to Canada. Its arrival is made possible through the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport and its “Celebrate Ontario” program.

The Ontario 150 Tour to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary features a summer of entertainment in waterfront cities and towns. It launches on Canada Day weekend in Toronto and then travels to Owen Sound, Sault Ste. Marie, Midland, Amherstburg and finishes in Brockville on August 13th.

In addition to the traveling programs such as "Rhythm of the Nation", an interactive dance and musical performance, each port will have its own live entertainment and local activities. The tour will be in Amherstburg the weekend of August 5th and 6th during the Raiders, Rebels & Redcoats event.