Featured
Online registration now open for Heart Breaker Challenge
New signs are up for the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Tayfour campus in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 4:50PM EST
Are you ready for a challenge to help a good cause?
Online registration is now open for the fifth annual Heart Breaker Challenge.
It's a five kilometre, 15 obstacle challenge filled with fun, teamwork and whole lot of mud.
It's set to go on May 27.
More than 4,500 participants have taken on the elements to raise more than $300,000 for the Cardiac Wellness And Pulmonary Rehab Program at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Matthew Brush tells court he has no explanation for killing Cassandra Kaake
- Dr. Gary Kirk announces resignation from Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
- University of Windsor president Alan Wildeman plans to step down in 2018
- DNA hit links suspect to 10-year-old break-in
- GM to slash up to 600 jobs at CAMI plant, union says