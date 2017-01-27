

CTV Windsor





Are you ready for a challenge to help a good cause?

Online registration is now open for the fifth annual Heart Breaker Challenge.

It's a five kilometre, 15 obstacle challenge filled with fun, teamwork and whole lot of mud.

It's set to go on May 27.

More than 4,500 participants have taken on the elements to raise more than $300,000 for the Cardiac Wellness And Pulmonary Rehab Program at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.