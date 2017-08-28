

CTV Windsor





A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a Windsor boy accomplish everything on his bucket list.

CTV Windsor introduced you to 14-year-old Parker Tessier earlier this month.

The young man has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which causes progressive weakness and muscle loss. It’s a fatal disease that eventually affects the organs.

Parker decided to make a bucket list while he still has the physical ability to do things.

One of the items on his list is to get mechanical arms, which will help him with simple tasks like feeding himself.

A family friend started the Move Mountains for Park page to raise money to check that item off Parker’s list, and hopefully raise enough money for other dream items on the list as well.

Mechanical arms cost about $7,500.

The goal of the page is to raise $15,000.

More than $2,400 had been raised as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.