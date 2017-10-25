

CTV Windsor





Association Member Jeremy Soulliere says it was a difficult decision, but the association decided it would be best to cancel this year’s Chilifest.

The event was schedule to go at the St. Clair Centre of the Arts on November 8th.

Souilliere says his colleagues wanted to show support for OPSEU members at the college.

He expects Chillifest will return to the college next year.

The event is a fundraiser for the associations benefit fund for some charities and partially supports Sparky's Toy Drive.

Souilliere expects the Association will hold other events which will help make up some of the shortfall from the cancellation.