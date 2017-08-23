

It was exactly one year ago today that two tornadoes touched down in LaSalle and Windsor.

The two natural events on Aug. 24, 2016 lasted only seconds, yet the tornadoes left a lasting impact.

Environment Canada officials say what was a very small storm over the Detroit River grew into a tornado in only 10 to 15 minutes.

Just after 7:05 p.m. on that Wednesday night, a F1 tornado with wind speeds greater than 145 km/h hit LaSalle. Shortly after, Riberdy Rd. and the Rhodes Industrial Park in Windsor are torn apart by a F2 tornado with winds greater than 220 km/h.

A Windsor manufacturing plant was hit hard by the storm. Four different closed circuit television cameras at Kautex Corporation captured the moment the tornado hit.

“Roughly about 60 per cent of the production hall roof was ripped off,” says Steve Phillips, director of operations at Kautex."The west wall was blown down and the North wall where the silos are."

Amazingly when the storm cleared all employees were accounted for and no one was seriously hurt. But the next big crisis was making sure the plant could keep running.

"The first three days you're just talking with the customer because they want to know how bad the damage is and they are trying to make an assessment. Should they stay or move their equipment out and have it built somewhere else?” says Phillips.

Kautex devised a plan to build a plant within the plant. In six days they had that plant up and running and the rest of the main plant was a construction zone.

At one point over 400 people were working on the plant everyday, but the plant was saved along with all the jobs in it.

Although it's been a year, work on the Windsor plant still continues.

It was still running off temporary power up until last month when the transformers were re-installed during the July shutdown.

The roof above the warehouse is also still being repaired.

Meanwhile, more than 30 homes and businesses in the two communities also sustained damage. But incredibly, no one was seriously hurt.

It’s a day Deborah Andrukonis will never forget.

"When I look around, it's still very hard," admits Andrukonis, who has lived on Riberdy Road with her husband David for 28 years.

David Andrukonis remembers that day vividly, when he went to get a tea as his wife returned home. That is when he noticed the sky didn’t look right.

He says he grabbed his wife, threw her in the corner of the garage and jumped on top of her to protect her.

When the storm passed, the windows of their home were blown out, their fence was destroyed and a large tree landed on top of their car. The family says the storm even caused their cat to go completely deaf.

Today their home is repaired, but the couple tells CTV Windsor it has been a frustrating year dealing with their insurance company.

Their neighbours had to move after their home was deemed structurally unsafe, and the Andrukonis’ says others on their street have suffered emotionally.

“There have been three deaths on the street after the tornado,” says David Andrukonis. “It may not be related to the tornado, but it's still an aftermath of the tornado itself."