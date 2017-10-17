

Windsor firefighters were kept busy overnight with a pair of fires in different parts of the city.

One woman was rushed to hospital this morning after an early morning duplex fire near Windsor’s downtown.

The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at a duplex at 1621 Church St. but has since been extinguished.

According to Windsor Fire officials, it started in the upper unit kitchen.

One woman suffered smoke inhalation in the blaze.

Ontario Fire Marshal and Windsor Fire and Rescue Investigators will be attending today.

Over in Ford City, firefighters battled a house fire at 1723 Cadillac St.

When they arrived to the single family home after 5:00 a.m., smoke and fire was brimming from the structure.

About an hour later, it was reported out.

No injuries are reported, and Windsor Fire investigators will be on scene today to determine origin, cause and damage.