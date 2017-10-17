

CTV Windsor





Windsor firefighters were kept busy overnight with a pair of fires in different parts of the city.

One woman was rushed to hospital this morning after an early morning duplex fire near Windsor’s downtown. She is still listed in critical condition.

The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at a duplex at 1621 Church St. but has since been extinguished.

According to Windsor Fire officials, it started in the upper unit kitchen.

One woman suffered smoke inhalation in the blaze.

Ontario Fire Marshal and Windsor Fire and Rescue Investigators will be attending today.

Over in Ford City, firefighters battled a house fire at 1723 Cadillac St.

When they arrived to the single family home after 5:00 a.m., smoke and fire was brimming from the structure.

About an hour later, it was reported out. No one was injured in the blaze.

Investigators determind the fire started in the bedroom. The cause is undetermined and damage is in excess of $150,000.