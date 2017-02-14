Featured
One teen suffers serious injuries after fiery Amherstburg crash
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash on 4th Concession North in Amherstburg, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Courtesy Amherstburg fire)
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 10:03AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 14, 2017 10:11AM EST
Amherstburg police are looking for witnesses after four teens were taken to hospital following a crash and car fire.
A 2014 Chevrolet Impala, carrying four 16-year-old boys, was northbound on Concession 4 Road North, north of North Side Road on Monday around 3:15 p.m.
Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled, landing in a farmer’s field.
All four occupants managed to exit the vehicle as it then caught fire.
They were all transported to hospital. Three of the occupants are being treated for minor injuries, while one of the passengers has been transported to hospital in Detroit with serious injuries.
At this time the investigation is ongoing.
If anyone witnessed the collision or may have information relevant to the investigation, you are encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
