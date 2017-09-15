

One person is being treated for minor smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Leamington.

Damage is estimated at $450,000.

The OPP, Leamington Fire Services and the Kingsville Fire Department all responded to the scene on Erie Street North around 7 a.m. Friday.

Queens Street at John Street and Erie Street North between Talbot Street and Nelson Street were closed as crews battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.