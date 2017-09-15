One person treated for smoke inhalation after Leamington apartment fire
One person is being treated for minor smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Leamington.
Damage is estimated at $450,000.
The OPP, Leamington Fire Services and the Kingsville Fire Department all responded to the scene on Erie Street North around 7 a.m. Friday.
Queens Street at John Street and Erie Street North between Talbot Street and Nelson Street were closed as crews battled the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.