One person suffers critical injuries in apartment fire
An apartment fire is being investigated on Rivard Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 9:38AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 29, 2017 9:53AM EDT
Windsor fire officials say one person has suffered critical injuries after an apartment fire.
It took place at 2420 Rivard Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Windsor firefighters rescued two cats.
Windsor fire investigators and the Ontario Fire Marshal investigators will be attending the scene to determine origin cause and circumstances.