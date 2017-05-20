Featured
One person is in serious condition after vehicle hits guardrail
One person was sent to hospital following a crash Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Windsor on Ojibway Parkway. (Kathie McMann / AM 800)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 12:20PM EDT
OPP are investigating a crash in west Windsor Saturday morning.
A vehicle struck a guardrail just after 7 a.m. on Ojibway Parkway at EC Row.
One person is in hospital with serious injuries.
The intersection has re-opened after being closed for the investigation.
