One person is in hospital and one in custody following Windsor fire
Fire Marshal is investigating a blaze on Arthur Road on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 12:42PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 9, 2017 1:43PM EDT
One person was airlifted to a London hospital after an overnight fire in Windsor's east end.
Police have someone in custody after the fire destroyed a garage early Monday morning at 1515 Arthur Rd.
Crews were called to the scene about 2:30 a.m.
Officials say the victim taken to hospital has burns to 35 per cent of his body.
The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the blaze.
Damage is estimated at $100,000.