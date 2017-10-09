

CTV Windsor





One person was airlifted to a London hospital after an overnight fire in Windsor's east end.

Police have someone in custody after the fire destroyed a garage early Monday morning at 1515 Arthur Rd.

Crews were called to the scene about 2:30 a.m.

Officials say the victim taken to hospital has burns to 35 per cent of his body.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the blaze.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.