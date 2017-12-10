One person injured in west Windsor shooting
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 9:56AM EST
Windsor police are investigating a shooting in west Windsor.
Police say one male suffered minor injuries after the shooting near Felix Avenue and Mill Street on Sunday just after midnight.
The victim was treated and released at the scene.
Police say there are no suspects.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.