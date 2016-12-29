Featured
One person injured following crash involving city bus
One person was taken to hospital with a possible neck injury after a crash involving a city bus in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 7:11PM EST
One person has been injured after a crash involving a city bus.
The collision between the bus and another vehicle happened over the dinner hour Thursday at Gladstone Avenue and Erie Street.
One person was taken to hospital with a possible neck injury.
Windsor police are investigating.
