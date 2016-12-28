

CTV Windsor





One person is in hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in Windsor.

The east lanes of Tecumseh Road East near the Wal-Mart and Zehrs stores were closed for nearly eight hours after the incident, which happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Windsor police say the male victim suffered arm injuries.

No word yet if any charges will be laid against the driver of the pickup.

The investigation continues.