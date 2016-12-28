Featured
One person injured after pickup truck collision
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 12:08PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 1:30PM EST
One person is in hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in Windsor.
The east lanes of Tecumseh Road East near the Wal-Mart and Zehrs stores were closed for nearly eight hours after the incident, which happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Windsor police say the male victim suffered arm injuries.
No word yet if any charges will be laid against the driver of the pickup.
The investigation continues.
