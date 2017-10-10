One person dies in crash on Queens Line
Queens Line is closed between Highway 401 and Sinclair Road after a fatal crash in Chatham, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 10:16AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 10, 2017 1:21PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police say one person has died after a crash on Queens Line between Highway 401 and Sinclair Road.
Police say the head-on crash took place Tuesday morning.
Queens Line was closed as police investigated, but was re-opened around 1 p.m.