

CTV Windsor





A 34-year-old man is facing charges following a boat crash in Belle River over the weekend.

Provincial police are still looking for witnesses of the crash that occurred at the Belle River Marina Saturday afternoon.

An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was thrown from a fishing boat when it hit a break wall.

Police say that the man allegedly driving the boat is now charged with dangerous operation of a vessel causing bodily harm, and impaired operation of a vessel.

A number of people were believed to have witnessed this collision and are asked to contact the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit immediately at 519-723-2491 to assist with the investigation.