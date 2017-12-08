

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating a stabbing in the Ford City area.

Police were called the 1000 block of Albert Road, just west of Drouillard Road around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

One man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the arm, investigators say the injuries are non-life threatening.

Investigation revealed there was an argument with the victim and two other males in the area of Albert Road and Whelpton Street. Police say it escalated into an altercation and the victim was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.