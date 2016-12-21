

A victory Wednesday for the City of Windsor, from the Ontario Municipal Board.

This is what Mayor Drew Dilkens tweeted today.

The "OMB just ruled in favour of the city's position (with respect to) the north portion of east Pelton area. Let construction begin!”

Dilkens tells CTV News an appeal made by the Windsor Christian Fellowship was denied by the OMB.

The lands in question are across the street from the airport and had been owned by numerous private owners.

It's several thousand acres that Dilkens says are zoned "mixed-use" both commercial and residential.

He's confident it will be developed quickly.