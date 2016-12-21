Featured
OMB rules in favour of City of Windsor for east Pelton area
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 5:00PM EST
A victory Wednesday for the City of Windsor, from the Ontario Municipal Board.
This is what Mayor Drew Dilkens tweeted today.
The "OMB just ruled in favour of the city's position (with respect to) the north portion of east Pelton area. Let construction begin!”
Dilkens tells CTV News an appeal made by the Windsor Christian Fellowship was denied by the OMB.
The lands in question are across the street from the airport and had been owned by numerous private owners.
It's several thousand acres that Dilkens says are zoned "mixed-use" both commercial and residential.
He's confident it will be developed quickly.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- OMB rules in favour of City of Windsor for east Pelton area
- Downward trend continues for Windsor ER visits
- Volunteer board fired at Leamington District Memorial Hospital gift shop
- Windsor and Tecumseh present motion in ongoing class-action bingo lawsuit
- Salvation Army needs $50K to reach goal for Christmas Kettle campaign