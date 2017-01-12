

CTV Windsor





One winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize was sold in Windsor, but nobody has claimed it yet.

The draw took place on Jan. 11.

“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize each and every draw, and this time the winning ticket was sold in Windsor,” said Wendy Montgomery, OLG vice president, lottery marketing & sales.

There have been 381 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws to date. The OLG says 168 of the winning tickets have been sold in Ontario.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Saturday, for an estimated $20 million jackpot and the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw.