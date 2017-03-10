

CTV Windsor





A passing train caused Thursday's massive fire that destroyed a business on Provincial Road.

The Ontario Fire Marshal called the blaze accidental and contributed the cause to the train.

Nearly every fire truck in the city was called to the scene over the noon hour Thursday as multiple fires were blazing.

"The smoke started out, and it just got darker and darker as it burned into the building," said witness Bill Kresan.

J & B Auto Recyclers owners said they had hundreds of engines and transmissions inside the destroyed building.

The other two buildings -- Plaza Ontario and Lucier Glove and Safety Products -- were evacuated.

Those buildings had minor damage.