

CTV Windsor





A 26-year-old Windsor man is facing with numerous firearm-related offences after allegedly fleeing police with a loaded gun.

Windsor police were in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Road investigating an assault on Jan.1, around 5 a.m.

The officers noticed a man matching the description of the wanted assault suspect leaning up against a building in the 7900 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say as they approached, the man ran, ignoring commands to stop.

A brief foot chase ensued, during which officers observed that the man was only swinging his left arm as he ran, while his right arm appeared to be holding on to an object in his jacket.

Officers quickly apprehended the man and seized a loaded revolver handgun, a quantity of suspected marijuana and a large sum of cash.

Dylan Travis, 26, is charged with numerous firearm related offences, as well as possessing a schedule II substance for trafficking.

Police say Travis was not involved in the unrelated assault investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com