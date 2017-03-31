

CTV Windsor





A police officer and a woman were assaulted at a Ridgetown tavern early Friday morning,

Chatham-Kent police were first called to the tavern on Main Street at 1:15 a.m.

They say a woman, unknown to the male suspect, was standing at the bar when the man approached her and hit her in the face.

The woman suffered a bloody nose, but did not require medical attention.

A 21-year-old Ridgetown man is charged with assault and being intoxicated in a public place.

Police say at 1:30 a.m. in front of the tavern, a different 21-year-old man was involved in a disturbance.

They say the bar staff were separating two men when an officer arrived on location.

The officer, who was in a fully marked police cruiser and in uniform, was struck in the head by the man.

A Muirkirk man is charged with assault police.