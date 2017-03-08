

Crime Stoppers is reporting that the number of stolen pickup trucks in Chatham-Kent is high.

Since November, there have been 26 trucks stolen in the region, mostly in the eastern part of the county.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving some of these crimes. The organization also wants to remind the public that ensuring doors are locked is key.

“Avoid the hassle of insurance claims and theft reports by remembering that the first steps to prevent someone from stealing your vehicle or your belongings inside, is to lock the doors.”

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.