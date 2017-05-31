Featured
Number of opioid deaths in Windsor lower than originally calculated
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2017 9:39AM EDT
After a closer look, the number of opioid deaths in Windsor isn't as high as originally thought.
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit researched opioid users in the area in 2015, including the number of deaths.
The initial report showed 43 deaths, and a hospitalization rate that was higher than the provincial average.
All of the data recorded by the coroner's office recorded the number of deaths for all of Essex County. So when the health unit requested the data, it asked for both Essex and Windsor.
The response showed Windsor had 19 deaths and Essex County had 24, without making the distinction that the County included Windsor.
The health unit added those two numbers together, totaling 43. But upon further review, there were 24 opioid deaths in Windsor-Essex in 2015.
Associate Medical Officer of Health, Doctor Wajid Ahmed, says they will make sure the same mistake doesn’t happen in the future.
“What we learned is we need to make sure, especially if we are working with any partners who are new the definition that they are using to define our area matches with the definition that we are using” says Dr. Ahmed.
