The energy company which filed a statement of claim against some members of a well water rights group in Chatham-Kent has no intention to sue.

Spokesperson for Pattern Energy Development, Matt Dallas, issued a statement saying North Kent Wind doesn't intend to recover financial losses due to an 11-day blockade of a wind turbine construction site.

Dallas tells CTV Windsor there's no legal action and there's no intention to pursue the matter further.

The statement of claim was filed on Oct. 2, about the same time the Ontario Superior Court issued an order restraining anyone from blocking access to construction sites for the wind turbine project.

The legal document stated losses due to the blockade for Pattern and Samsung amounted to about $100,000 a day.

Four people from the group Water Wells First were named in the claim.