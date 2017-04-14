Featured
Nominations being accepted for nursing award
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 12:23PM EDT
If you know an outstanding nurse in Windsor-Essex, nominations are being accepted for an annual nursing award.
The 10th annual Lois Fairley nursing award is in honour of Fairley, a registered nurse who started and finished her 38-year nursing career at Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital.
The award is presented by the Windsor-Essex chapter of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario and nominations are received from the community.
If you know of a nurse who has made an impact in her or his workplace or in the lives of a patient or family member, you can nominate that person by writing a story in 500 words or less
The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. on Monday.
