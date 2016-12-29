

Windsor Police are looking for the owner of some money.

Police say a Good Samaritan found an envelope containing a significant amount of cash in the parking lot outside of Chapter’s at Devonshire Mall on Dec. 22.

Investigators still have not been able to find the owner and there have also been no reports of lost money.

If you lost a large quantity of cash, you are asked to call Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4305.

The owner will have to identify the envelope and the amount of money inside.