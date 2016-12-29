Featured
Nobody has claimed envelope of cash found at Devonshire Mall
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 12:12PM EST
Windsor Police are looking for the owner of some money.
Police say a Good Samaritan found an envelope containing a significant amount of cash in the parking lot outside of Chapter’s at Devonshire Mall on Dec. 22.
Investigators still have not been able to find the owner and there have also been no reports of lost money.
If you lost a large quantity of cash, you are asked to call Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4305.
The owner will have to identify the envelope and the amount of money inside.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- One person injured following crash involving city bus
- Wait times at fracture clinics a bone of contention for patients, but improvements made
- Conservation authority issues alert about water levels
- Hockey tourney hits record attendance and assists charity
- Nobody has claimed envelope of cash found at Devonshire Mall