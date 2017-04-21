

CTV Windsor





Jackson Browne's concert at Caesars Windsor went off without a hitch, despite threats against Browne, discovered the day before his show.

Joe McParland was at last night's show at the Colosseum.

He also alerted police to posters he found Wednesday night, threatening the California rocker.

The posters urged "Canadiens" to "shoot a socialist."

McParland noted there was beefed up security at Caesars, he claims it was "quadruple" the normal presence.

McParland tells CTV News Browne twice made tongue-in-cheek references to the threats during the performance.