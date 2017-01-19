

CTV Windsor





There’s no plan to reopen Essex County Library branches any time soon.

The library workers have been on the picket lines for more than 200 days and there's no end in sight.

The board chair announced Wednesday night that this month's meeting is cancelled because there's not much happening to discuss.

“There's not a lot of activity happening, obviously because we're on strike,” says Richard Meloche.

But union reps disagree.

Lori Wightman, unit chair for CUPE 2974, tells CTV News the decision to cancel the meeting sends a clear message to residents about the board's priorities.

The envisioning sessions, for roads, for the county will take the place of the library meeting.

“I'm not saying roads aren't important, but all of our roads are currently open, and usable, our libraries are not," says Wightman.

Since June 25, 2016, the two sides have hardly budged. The main stumbling block remains sick time.

“The union will go back to the table at any time, I'll go right now, I'll go at 3, at 6, at anytime," says Wightman.

The next scheduled meeting of the board is Feb. 22.

Meloche says it could be sooner if the board finds a reason to meet earlier.

If nothing happens, the scheduled February meeting will mark day 243 of the library strike.