No orders needed following industrial accident investigation
An Essex-Windsor EMS vehicle is seen in Windsor, Ont. (Melissa Nakhavoly / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 9:40AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 15, 2017 11:19AM EDT
A man was sent to hospital following an industrial accident on Blackacre Drive.
The incident occurred around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon AC Metal Fabricating.
The man’s hand was reportedly hit by a steel beam. He was treated and was able to return to work.
A Ministry of Labour inspector was assigned and attended however no orders were issued and the investigation is complete.
