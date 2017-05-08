Featured
No one reported injured in overnight apartment fire
Four residents have been displaced following a house fire on Windsor's east side Friday, March 10, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 5:54AM EDT
A fire overnight on Wyandotte Street East forced several people to be evacuated from their apartments.
According to Windsor Fire, crews were called to 1344 Wyandotte Street East shortly before midnight for a report of an apartment fire.
Residents were evacuated from the second floor due to heavy smoke conditions from the fire.
The blaze itself was out by the time firefighters had arrived and was contained to one unit.
Light smoke was also found in the first floor retail spaces.
No one was reported injured in the fire, and total damages has not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- No one reported injured in overnight apartment fire
- New prescribing guidelines look to cut use of opioids
- Caring for aging parents costs Canadians $33B a year in expenses
- Single vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent leaves transport driver in critical condition
- Quebec says high water levels across province to peak by Wednesday