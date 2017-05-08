

CTV Windsor





A fire overnight on Wyandotte Street East forced several people to be evacuated from their apartments.

According to Windsor Fire, crews were called to 1344 Wyandotte Street East shortly before midnight for a report of an apartment fire.

Residents were evacuated from the second floor due to heavy smoke conditions from the fire.

The blaze itself was out by the time firefighters had arrived and was contained to one unit.

Light smoke was also found in the first floor retail spaces.

No one was reported injured in the fire, and total damages has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.