No one hurt, but garage fire in Amherstburg causes $50K damage
Amherstburg firefighters respond to a garage fire on Simcoe St. on October 14, 2017. (Photo courtesy Amherstburg Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 11:12AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 14, 2017 8:35PM EDT
An investigation is underway after a morning garage fire in Amherstburg.
Authorities are reporting no one was hurt in the blaze that saw crews respond just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 500-block of Simcoe St. between Pacific Ave. and Martin Cres.
The Amherstburg Fire Department says damage has been estimated at $50,000. That includes damage to the structure and contents.
Investigators believe the cause was electrical.