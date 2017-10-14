

An investigation is underway after a morning garage fire in Amherstburg.

Authorities are reporting no one was hurt in the blaze that saw crews respond just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 500-block of Simcoe St. between Pacific Ave. and Martin Cres.

The Amherstburg Fire Department says damage has been estimated at $50,000. That includes damage to the structure and contents.

Investigators believe the cause was electrical.