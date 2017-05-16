Featured
No one hurt after lightning strike ignites gas line
A small lawn fire ignited after a lightning strike in Windsor, Ont, on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Arms Bumanlag / CTV Windsor)
Morning thunderstorms gave at least one home owner a shock this morning after lightning struck their lawn causing a small fire.
Fire crews were called to 1021 Campbell Avenue Tuesday morning after a small gas line fire was ignited due to the strike.
The homeowner tells AM800's Arms Bumanlag that no one was injured.
Union Gas was called in to make repairs.
Windsor police say Campbell is closed at College while it is being fixed.
