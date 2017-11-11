

An early morning blaze in Belle-River closed Broadway St. from 11th St. to Royal Cres. Saturday morning.

Lakeshore Fire and Rescue Chief Don Williamson says the fire started in the garage of a single-story home just after 3am.

He tells AM800 News firefighters arrived to a "fully involved structure fire", the road was closed until sometime after 7:30am.

The cause is still under investigation, but it doesn't appear to be suspicious, according to Williamson.

No-one was home at the time of the fire — Williamson says the house will likely be a total write-off.