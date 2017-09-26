

CTV Windsor





Charges are not expected after a police investigation into alleged financial crimes within the Caldwell First Nation near Leamington.

Two separate allegations were reported surrounding a pow wow held in 2016 organized by the band council.

The event was also the subject of a financial audit, following a general meeting of band members in June.

Chief Louise Hillier and councillor Lonnie Dodge have been removed from their positions after the audit found minimal spending controls.

The audit showed $247,000 in prize payouts during the pow wow. It also found a $190,000 contract for a video was awarded without competition to a company reportedly owned by Hillier’s son.

Members of the Leamington OPP Major Crime Unit and Anti-Rackets Branch have concluded their investigations.

A general election will now be held within the next 90 days.