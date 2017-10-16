

CTV Windsor





There are no air quality concerns after a toxic blaze near downtown Chatham on the weekend.

Fire crews from stations #1, #2 and #7 were called around 1:12 p.m. Saturday to battle the blaze at a building at 61 Thames Street. The building is home to Church’s Army and Outdoor Military Surplus.

The fire caused $550,000 damage at the surplus store, and at a hot tub storage facility.

Anna Caron was working at the military surplus store when the blaze broke out.

"Within a matter of minutes it was gone” says Caron. “You couldn't even think about taking anything out because we just didn't have time to do it."

“We were ducking to get out because we couldn't see to get out it was that quick" adds Caron, who is relieved no one was seriously hurt.

Residents were forced to evacuate, allowed back 24 hours later as fire crews tested their air quality.

Fire officials used the opportunity to go door-to-door with the fire reassurance campaign, to remind residents to always be prepared.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Case tells CTV News finding the cause will take time, but they are getting assistance from the Office of the Fire Marshal.

“It will be very challenging but we do have some expert fire investigators in the province so it's trying to find the place where the fire started and then trying to find the way that the fire spread” says Case.