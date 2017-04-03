Featured
NHL announces it won't participate in 2018 Winter Olympics
FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. The NHL is eyeing opportunities to crack the biggest market in the world: China. With the 2022 Olympics in Beijing following 2018 in Pyeongchang, the NHL and NHLPA see the country of a billion people as hockey's next frontier. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 4:12PM EDT
NEW YORK -- For the first time since 1994, NHL players will not attend the Winter Olympics.
The league has released a statement saying it "considers the matter officially closed."
Negotiations between the league, the NHL Players' Association and the International Olympic Committee have stalled in recent months.
In a statement, the NHL says it was open to hearing from the parties involved but that "no meaningful dialogue has materialized."
The league says it will now proceed with finalizing the schedule for next season.
The NHL Players' Association didn't immediately respond to the league's announcement.
The NHL had been at every Winter Olympics since 1998.
