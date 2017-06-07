

CTV Windsor





There is now a youth shelter at the Downtown Mission in Windsor.

On Tuesday, the Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation helped open a new four-bed dormitory at the Mission’s new building on Ouellette Avenue.

It will provide shelter to youth between the ages of 16 and 22, as well as families who are displaced because of an emergency.

The dormitory can be modified to provide four additional beds if needed.

“There was no place for youth in our community to go in emergencies and sleep” says Stephanie Zekelman. “They deserve a safe home, they deserve compassion.”

Barry Zekelman adds they wanted to help youth in need.

“We felt there was a great need in the community and we wanted to become part of the solution” says Zekelman.

A homelessness census done in Windsor last year found there were about 30 young people living on the streets every night.

The shelter first opened in April, and the Mission’s Executive Director Ron Dunn says all four beds have been used every night for the last two months.

Dunn adds they will work with other community partners such as New Beginnings and Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare to help youth in crisis and provide support to families who are at risk of separation due to emergency.