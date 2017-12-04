

CTV Windsor





An annual Christmas Day dinner for those in need is in jeopardy as organizers search for a new venue.

For 17 years, organizer Sabrina Dahl says the Christmas Elves have been hosting the dinner.

"We serve a complete Christmas dinner with all of the trimmings, the turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy vegetables, and then with the help of this wonderful community we get a lot of donations so we are able to give gifts as well," says Dahl.

But now, just three weeks away from Christmas, Dahl says there's been a snag in their plans.

"Unfortunately we were told Friday that the venue that we've been using for the past three years is not able to accommodate us this year," says Dahl.

She says she was devastated when they got the news, but holds no ill-will against the venue.

"I'm going to get emotional now. It's a little bit heartbreaking because we do not know where we are going to put on this Christmas dinner," says Sabrina Dahl.

Dahl's son Brandon, another elf, says they are now searching for other options.

"We are now looking for a venue for this year and potentially going forward for something we are looking long term to run our event," says Brandon Dahl.

He says a main requirement is location.

"In the downtown core, where we can hand out flyers and get a nice place that they don't have to travel to far," says Brandon Dahl.

The event services over 300 people and Dahl says they will find a way to make it work. They are looking for a restaurant or bar that can hold at least 100 people at a time. The dinner usually runs from 12 - 3p.m and with clean up they will be out of the venue by 5 p.m.

"One way or another it is going to happen," says Sabrina Dahl. "I don't know how but I have faith that it's going to happen."

Anyone interested in helping out can contact them through the Christmas Elves Facebook page.