New university rec centre one step closer to reality
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 5:51AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 5:54AM EST
The proposed $73-million sports and recreation complex for the University of Windsor is one step closer to reality.
On Thursday the student alliance voted in favour of a new student fee to help pay for the complex. It is anticipated that each student will pay $125 extra per year once construction is complete.
University president Dr. Alan Wildeman told CTV News that the project is a priority as the school’s athletic facilities are aging and are no longer up to par with other universities.
More than 2,500 students voted in favour of the new sports centre, nearly 14 hundred voted no. However, there is still a chance an appeal will be filed.
Graduate students voted back in the fall in favour of the $73-million recreation centre, overturning previous results from a 2015 referendum.
In the 2015 referendum graduate students opposed the centre while undergraduates voted in favour of the centre.
Despite voting in favour in 2015 the UWSA ultimately decided to hold a new referendum for undergraduate students with the results showing a 'yes' win yesterday.
