Sparky is asking for more than gifts this year.

After four years of storing their loot at the Rose City Islamic Centre, construction at the facility forced Sparky’s Toy Drive to find temporary alternate space.

So this year, a few thousand feet of storage space is very high on Sparky's wish list.

“Sparky's without a dog house,” says Sean Costello, Sparky's coordinator. “We're looking for a community partner starting next year and the years to come that can help us out with space. We're looking at about 2,000 square feet, or the size of a grade school gymnasium."

Sparky's Toy Drive visited Windsor council chambers Monday night and he collected gifts from members of council and city staff.

It's on the heels of a very successful 2016 campaign, which helped 1,200 households and put gifts into the hands of 3,200 kids in our community.