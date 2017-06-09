

CTV Windsor





Windsor will host a Freedom of the City ceremony this weekend to welcome a new service battalion.

Windsor Support Company of the 31 Service Battalion will be formally welcomed into the city. It’s an amalgamation of three service battalions.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens will be on hand to confer the battalion. Following a brief ceremony, the Service Company will march through the streets with drums beating, Colours flying and bayonets fixed.

The ceremony starts at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Windsor Cenotaph, near City Hall Square.