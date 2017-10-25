

CTV Windsor





LaSalle council is moving ahead with developments for a new school.

Council approved a report Tuesday night to rezone land near the Vollmer Complex to develop a new elementary school.

“Personally I'm very excited because you've got Sandwich Secondary just beyond here, you've got the Vollmer Complex with all its amenities, you've also got the Robert Carrick Sports Complex,”says councillor Jeff Renaud. “This is already a destination, adding another school to the mix is just going to make for a better community."

The land is situated on the north side of Judy Recker and south of Laurier Parkway.

The new elementary school is set to replace Prince Andrew Public.

The ministry is investing more than $9 million to replace the current school.

The public board says the new school will be ready for either the fall of 2019 or 2020.