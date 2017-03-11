

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police have launched a new pilot project permitting uniformed officers to take their scheduled lunch breaks in the community.

Officers can now take their breaks at restaurants, community rinks or at home. This policy keeps them immediately deployable, and reachable during their break, in the event an officer is needed.

Police say this project also benefits the community by providing a greater police presence throughout the city. It’s believed that the presence of uniformed officers is a deterrent to crime.

Previously, officers were required to return to headquarters to take their breaks. The change coincides with a switch from eight-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts.