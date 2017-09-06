

CTV Windsor





Dozens of Windsor parks are about to get a major facelift, after council approved millions of dollars in spending on new play structures.

Council unanimously agreed to spend $7.4 million dollars to replace 28 playgrounds – many of which no longer meet safety standards.

The work will take place over the next two years, and it’s being applauded by Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis.

"There might be some out there saying can this money not be better spent on roads, sewers,” said Francis during Tuesday’s meeting. “But I also think that there's a balance to be struck and this is a significant investment in our parks, obviously, for children and play.”

A number of councillors say improvements to parks, and specifically adding new playgrounds, is an amenity that residents ask for regularly.

"This is definitely one of the top five issues or comments that I receive from residents," said Ward 7 Coun. Irek Kusmierczyk.

City staff indicated the new playgrounds will have a lifespan of 15-20 years.

A $4.3 million placeholder for a multi-storey parking garage at city hall is being reallocated -- and will cover more than half the project costs.